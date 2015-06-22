Meet Eric Alt, Diana Budds, Meg Miller, and Michael Benin – Fast Company’s Newest Talent

We’ve been on a hiring streak, and it’s time to welcome our four newest staffers–three on the edit team and one engineer.

Serving as the first head writer for the influential live TV series Attack Of The Show is just one of the reasons Eric Alt (@Eric_Alt) will be a fantastic senior news editor for Fast Company. His career so far includes a stint at Maxim‘s website, babysitting toddlers with Angelina Jolie, serving as a senior entertainment news editor at NBC, and throwing expensive game consoles down flights of stairs while wearing a panda suit. He’s also a huge hockey fan, like Canadian-level obsession–though Eric assures me he is a New Jersey native. He’s also contributed to Cosmopolitan, Inked, Nylon, Spin, Mental Floss, Viggle.com, and consulted for Vayner Media as well as helped establish the editorial direction for Howard Stern’s recently launched media hub. We’re excited to have Eric in the news room, you can reach him at ealt (at) fastcompany.com.

Eric Alt and Michael Benin

Michael Benin, our new senior developer (@michaelbenin), started building websites for money as a teenager, and the biggest change since then is that he’s become really good at it. An experienced Node.js developer, Michael specializes in creating single page web apps (he’s currently building an open source isomorphic JavaScript web framwork for node). He’s previously worked for Conde Nast, UrbanDaddy, AdKeeper, and Penton Media. And he likes fishing on his 12-foot Carolina Skiff, which needs a new engine. We look forward to joining him on a cruise sometime soon. How many people can your skiff hold, Michael?

Diana Budds and Meg Miller

After studying environmental policy and art history, Diana Budds (@DianaBudds) decided to write about design–which makes perfect sense if you think about design the way we do at Co.Design. She worked in the curatorial department of the San Francisco Museum Of Modern Art Architecture + Design before moving east (but she still loves the Oakland A’s for some reason). She joins us from Dwell, where she was a senior editor, and will be covering architecture, urban design, product design, and much more. Email her at dbudds (at) fastcompany.com.

Meg Miller is Co.Design’s new assistant editor. She joins us from Simon & Schuster, and she’ll be covering graphic design, product design, art, and more.

Want to work with Eric, Michael, Diana, and Meg? We’re still looking for a Leadership editor.