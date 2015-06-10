Ikea Pledged $1 Billion To Fight Climate Change–And That’s Just A Small Part Of Its Green Agenda

Ikea might still be better known for cheap flat-pack bookcases than sustainability. But the world’s biggest furniture company is in the process of transforming itself to fight climate change. The latest step–a pledge of 1 billion euros (or $1.13 billion) for renewable energy and climate adaptation projects–is one piece of Ikea’s bigger vision to bring you the greenest Smörboll and Ödmjuk.

“We looked at this issue and said there hasn’t been enough positive advocacy from the business community,” says Steve Howard, Ikea’s chief sustainability officer. “It’s only now that we’re starting to see more businesses step up in this space.”

Over the next five years, the Swedish giant will spend €600 million on wind and solar installations for its stores and factories. That’s on top of another €1.5 billion spent since 2009; by 2020, the company plans to run on 100% renewable energy. To put these sums in scale, these figures are higher than what some entire European nations have pledged to the UN Green Climate Fund. Germany, one of the biggest donors, pledged €750m. It’s also a not-insignficant chunk of Ikea’s net profit in 2014: €3.33 billion ($3.79 billion).

Other companies, like Apple and Google, are also pouring billions into new renewable energy projects. Ikea, unlike some others, decided it wanted to own all of its own wind farms and solar panels. “We’ve said we’ll go a little bit further and directly own and operate the renewables ourselves,” says Howard. “We’ve now got a specialist dedicated team who manages our wind operations worldwide. We’re an independent renewable power company at the same time as a home furnishing business.”





Ikea already owns 23 wind farms and 700,000 solar panels. By owning the infrastructure, the company can protect itself against rising energy prices in the future. “As a long-term business, there are few certainties,” says Howard. “One of those certainties is we’ll be using energy in 20 years’ time. From a finance point of view, it’s like the perfect macro hedge. We take full control over our own energy.”

It also helps quickly trim the company’s carbon footprint. “I’ve often said that from a sustainability point of view you can always construct a business case for doing the right thing,” says Howard. “This delivers a deep return on investment. But it’s also the most enabling thing we can do to help grow renewable energy production worldwide at a time when we need to really rapidly decarbonize our energy systems. It’s a meaningful thing that we can do at scale.”

Still, while the move to renewable energy will help slash emissions, energy is only about 2% of Ikea’s total carbon footprint. The biggest impacts come from embodied carbon in materials–from plastic to metal–and in the energy that customers use at home for products like lighting or appliances. So Ikea is also redesigning what it sells to meet sustainability goals.