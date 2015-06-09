What You Should Never Talk About At Work

In an age when it’s easy to overshare everything, from what you’re eating for lunch to a personal crisis, it’s hard to know when to keep your mouth shut. Especially when experts actually encourage opening up to colleagues in order to form strong bonds–and networks.

What to do?

Travis Bradberry, PhD, author of Emotional Intelligence 2.0 and cofounder of TalentSmart, cautions, “Disclosures that feel like relationship builders in the moment can wind up as obvious no-nos with hindsight.”

Emotional intelligence, the innate skill that allows people to listen well, read, and respond to others with empathy, comes in handy when navigating these situations. Unfortunately, some experts believe that since not everyone has a natural tendency towards emotional intelligence, the skill should be taught in elementary school. If it hasn’t been, psychologists aren’t completely sure that adults can enhance their existing capabilities.

What Bradberry and company discovered is that the greater the emotional intelligence, or EQ, the better the individual’s performance at work. EQ is responsible for 58% of job performance, and those with a higher EQ make an average of $29,000 more than their less emotionally intelligent colleagues, according to their research.

If you’re curious about how emotionally intelligent you are, you can to gauge where you stand on self awareness, emotional self control, empathy, and adaptability.

Even if the score is less than stellar, Bradberry’s research, which surveyed over 500,000 people, gleaned the gaffes that constitute crossing the line at work.