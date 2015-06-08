Amazon Entering PC Gaming Fray, Hiring Game Developers

Amazon is actively gearing up to enter the PC gaming world, according to a recruitment post the company has put up on the gaming website Gamasutra. Amazon is seeking to hire game engineers, designers, visual effects artists, and other developers to work on the company’s first PC game. The post on Gamasutra says the new roles will join a team that already includes the creators of hugely popular games such as Portal, World of Warcraft, and BioShock.

Last August, Amazon acquired online game streaming service Twitch for $970 million. Twitch allows gamers to broadcast live streams of gameplay to viewers on the Internet, who can chat with each other as they watch.

“Amazon is committed to gamers, and building great teams who are excited to use Twitch, the [Amazon Web Services] cloud, and technical innovation to radically evolve gameplay,” the e-commerce giant wrote.

[via Ars Technica]