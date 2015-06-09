The Industry That’s Managed To Close The Gender Wage Gap

Ever since society associated the image of success with a man, pattern recognition has been ruining opportunities for women.

The longer an industry has suffered under this kind of bias thinking, the deeper pattern recognition exists when making business deals, hiring, and promotions, to name a few. And from years of doing business with this kind of bias, the reality is women still make 78 cents for every dollar earned by men working full time, year round, despite earning more college degrees and at least half of their family’s income.

Now, one industry claims to have leveled the playing field far ahead of the rest, with women earning on average 96% of what men make. In the U.S. privacy industry, men were paid a median salary of $130,000 last year compared to women who were paid $125,000. In Europe, women in privacy professions made more on average than men, with women being paid $100,000 and men $92,600.

The survey included data from 1,253 privacy professionals worldwide and was released on Tuesday by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the largest association of privacy professionals with more than 20,000 members.

Women in the U.S. privacy industry are 33% more likely to have a seat in the C-suite compared to their male counterparts.

“We’ve looked at numbers and salaries for a number of years and [men and women’s salaries] have always been comparable,” J. Trevor Hughes, CEO of IAPP, tells Fast Company. “This year we decided to look at them much more closely. We broke the data down more and what we found was that parity is actually pervasive within the field. There has not been a tradition of cost imbalance.”