“Grand Theft Auto” In Real Life: GTA Comes Alive With GoPros, iPhones In This Intense Video

The action has never been so real in the fictional city of Los Santos. The guys at YouTube channel Corridor Digital re-created gameplay from Grand Theft Auto V in real life using only GoPro and iPhone cameras.

Although there are other notable GTA IRL videos out there (shout out to the people at TrueMOBSTER), the use of smooth single takes, spot-on camera angles, and real audio and locations from the game sets Corridor Digital’s video apart.

Check out gameplay from GTA V below…

…and Corridor Digital’s behind-the-scenes clip to find out how their re-creation came together.