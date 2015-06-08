This Creepy Dude Following Teens Online Is Actually A Clever Web Privacy PSA

There he is again. Who is this guy? Ugh, again in the sidebar with the awkward staring. What’s he doing?

In order to get teens to pay more attention to their online privacy settings and behaviors, child advocacy and safety group Innocence in Danger, with French agency Rosaparks, used ad retargeting on 200,000 teens to get this creepy dude to follow them around their favorite sites for a while. After 10 appearances, just enough time to give anyone the heebie-jeebies, the tagline appeared: “It’s not always this easy to see who’s following you around the Internet.”





Forget just teens, this guy’s dead-eyed creep stare is enough to make anyone of any age do a thorough privacy setting evaluation.