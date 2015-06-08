Dallas Cowboys To Use VR To Train QBs

The virtual reality training tech is already used by football teams at Stanford and Dartmouth University, among a few others. Cowboys quarterbacks will wear a VR headset to watch replays of maneuvers, seen from the quarterback’s perspective. While the technology is not interactive, Re/code says, the players can turn their heads to look in different directions each time they view the replay. The goal is to help players develop decision-making skills without needing the whole team to be available for practice on the field.

Fox Sports published an in-depth article about StriVR and its founders in March. Read more about the Cowboys deal over at Re/code.