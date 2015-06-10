A Wearable System That Could Track You Until You Die

When it comes to the human body, the sexes are not equal. Sure, men and women share a lot of parts, such as hearts and legs and lungs and breasts. But physiologically, their bodies respond differently to the same stimuli.

Chalk part of it up to a woman’s monthly cycle. Ovulation, menstruation, and contraceptive intake create a rollercoaster of hormone fluctuations that, depending on the day, can affect everything from temperature to respiratory rate. So if a woman wears a fitness device that tracks those measurements as if they were taken in a vacuum, without factoring in the larger physical picture, she’s getting skewed data that is useless at best and potentially harmful at worst.

That realization inspired Bellabeat’s Leaf. A wearable device and attendant health system, it is the first to combine a woman’s biometrics with data about her reproductive cycle.

“We felt the quantified-self movement was overlooking women,” says Urska Srsen, Bellabeat co-founder and chief creative officer, dismissing some of the other female-targeted wearables such as the Fitbit and Misfit Shine. “And no one was working on the software, which is the crucial part. So we created a platform that could holistically measure women’s health, both emotionally and physically.”

The platform’s first piece is Leaf, a wisp of medical-grade stainless steel and sustainable wood that measures daily activity, quality of sleep, and breathing rate. The jewelry can be worn as a clip, on a necklace, or on a leather bracelet; it also comes in a limited-edition gold-plated version. “We wanted to make something women would be happy to wear even if they didn’t need to,” explains Srsen. Leaf has a six-month battery life and wirelessly syncs with a smartphone.