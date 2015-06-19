The Pregnancy Test Of The Future Is Flushable, Private, And Sustainable

The at-home pregnancy test was a huge innovation in women’s health, but it hasn’t changed much in quite some time. That might lead you to believe that its current form is flawless–well, far from it. As any woman who has used one knows, the stick-shaped device that clues women into one of the most important details of their lives has a few shortcomings: It’s hard to keep private, requires a sharpshooter’s aim, and eventually winds up in a landfill.





That all may be about to change.

Lia Diagnostics is a startup based in Philadelphia that is redesigning the pregnancy test. Slated to go on sale in 2016 or 2017, Lia’s pregnancy test is made out of paper, so it’s foldable and flushable, ensuring privacy in a way that the old-school tests can’t. Even better, it can be packaged discreetly in an envelope and shipped to customers, bypassing the teenage dude at the Walgreen’s checkout.

“When we looked at the pregnancy test, we found that here had been very little innovation in 30 years,” says Bethany Edwards, CEO of Lia Diagnostics and one of four of the company’s cofounders. “The product design was basically exactly the same.”

So Edwards and her team set out to reimagine the pregnancy test with privacy, sustainability, and usability in mind.

Rather than being born in some public bathroom stall, Lia Diagnostics originated in the Integrated Product Design program at the University of Pennsylvania, where Edwards went with cofounders Anna Couturier and Frances DiMare. Sarah Rottenberg, a fourth cofounder, is a UPenn lecturer who helps run the Integrated Product Design program at the school.

For their final project at UPenn, Edwards and her partners started from a sustainability angle: What products out there have a form factor that long outlives the use of the product itself? The team quickly homed in on single-use medical devices as being among the most wasteful. From there, it didn’t take long to settle on the pregnancy test. Could advances in material science be used to reimagine the pregnancy test and create something more discreet and less wasteful? The answer, as it turned out, was yes.