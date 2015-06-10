Can Wearable Tech Combat Sexual Assault?

Yasmine Mustafa knew things were out of control when somebody was abducted outside her Philadelphia apartment and raped. This wasn’t a bad part of town, either: The self-described serial entrepreneur lived in a pricey, well-lit part of downtown Philly. At the time, her nerves were raw. She had just returned from a months-long, solo trip across South America, during which she was repeatedly warned of the risks of a thirtysomething woman traveling alone–and there were plenty of disturbing stories to illustrate the point.

“What is happening in this world?” she asked herself after her neighbor was assaulted. Surely, she figured, there was a way to use technology to chip away at the alarmingly high rate of assaults against women.

“Every two minutes, a woman is attacked in America,” says Mustafa. “What can I do?”

To tackle the problem, Mustafa did what she knows best: She started a company. Together with cofounder Anthony Gold, Mustafa launched ROAR For Good, a startup focused on empowering women. After a few iterations, they settled on their first product: Athena, a wearable fashion accessory that doubles as a sort of high-tech rape whistle. When its wearer senses danger, they can hold down a button on the device for three seconds to activate a loud alarm and flashing lights. ROAR then pairs with its smartphone app to alert local authorities and pre-designated loved ones that something is up and shares the victim’s location with those people.

“We found that women don’t like the self-defense tools that are out there,” says Mustafa. “They’re too hard to use. They’re afraid they’ll use them against themselves. They don’t want to be in hand-to-hand combat in the first place.”

Common self-defense mechanisms like pepper spray and Tasers also have one glaring user experience problem: You need to pull them out of your pocket or purse, something that’s not always convenient in the heat of a tense, unexpected encounter. “We thought, what if we could make them wearable?”

ROAR’s functionality isn’t limited to the moment trouble occurs. The product’s app will attempt to be preventative as well, thanks to a little bit of crowdsourced intelligence. Users can report trouble spots–say, a street corner known to be prone to catcalls, or a dangerously underlit side street–so the app can warn other users of trouble ahead. Mustafa likens this feature to “Waze for safety,” referring to the Google-owned traffic app that uses crowdsourced intelligence to flag trouble spots.