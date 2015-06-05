You Will Have a Better Weekend Than This Comedian Watching Every Single “Entourage” Episode For Funny Or Die

Nothing bad ever happens on Entourage. The tiny swarm of Tap Out enthusiasts constantly surrounding Vinnie Chase have a couple scrapes here and there, but everything always works out okay. The same probably cannot be said for comedian and masochist Gil Ozeri’s two-day marathon of the show, which will surely end in tears.

“I hope I don’t die,” he says, “but I expect to be traumatized.”





At 3p.m. PST on Friday, the comedian began watching the first of the show’s 96 episodes. He will continue straight through in sleepless procession, only finding release on Sunday afternoon with the series finale. (At that point, he will be whisked away in a limousine that, in true Twilight Zone fashion, is headed straight to a screening of Entourage: The Movie.) Each episode is a 30-minute capsule of what meninists assume Hollywood is like–an immersive descent into a vagina-lined worldview of entitlement, idiocy, and shouting. If my calculations are correct, by Sunday afternoon, Ozeri will be 96% more likely to be kicked in the nuts at any given Gelson’s.

He already knows what he’s getting into, though.

“I watched the first couple of seasons and thought they were decent,” Ozeri says. “After that, the show got ridiculous. More and more repetitive. More of a sappy male fantasy. More celebrating excess. It became the thing it was sort of commenting on from the get-go.”





Not only is he familiar with the show, but the comedian and former Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer is also familiar with ass-numbing TV marathons. In 2011, he watched 177 episodes of Two and a Half Men over three days–the entire run of the show at the time. (He reflected on the series finale earlier this year here.) If you’re going to watch every single moment of a series you don’t love, though, this is the way to do it. Ozeri invited over a carousel of comedian friends like Paul Scheer, Chelsea Peretti, and Tim Heidecker, and livestreamed every waking, fitful moment online. Things will be slightly different this time, though.

“The production on this live-event is way better,” the condemned man promises. “Last time we were in a dirty studio. I liked that aspect of it, but this time we’re in this big ridiculous house in the Hollywood Hills and I think it sort of fits with the show we’re watching. The stream will also be in HD. And even though the stream is 20 hours shorter than Two and a Half Men, we have a lot more guests and a lot more bits planned.”