How Even Introverts Can Be Confident Public Speakers

For many people, public speaking tops their list of fears. And those fears can lead to unsettling experiences. Some speakers report that their body is failing them. They lack the breath they need; their voice quivers; their arms become clamped in a self-protective position; their ankles tremble. People tell me their minds go blank when they are on stage.

The answer to such fears is not to shun the stage. After all, the visibility you have can enhance your career and give you a profile you wouldn’t have if you remained in the audience, applauding others. When someone tells you, “that was a great speech,” they really mean you were great–confident, clear, compelling. So don’t miss out on this opportunity to have your voice heard.

I know this from personal experience that it’s possible to develop confidence on stage. I went from being a painfully shy young woman who felt no one listened to me–to being the head of a public-speaking firm that teaches others to speak on stage. The transformation all started when I began playing the violin at the age of 12. After graduate school I became a university instructor, lecturing several times a week to large groups. And for the past 25 years I was president of a company–The Humphrey Group–that teaches leaders all over the world how to speak. I regularly speak on the corporate “stage” and just this year I have given 30 keynote events to publicize my new book, Taking The Stage.

These are the four ways I managed to overcome my fear of public speaking.

Acceptance of a problem is the beginning of a solution. Some people might find reasons not to give a speech or even speak up at meetings. But examine those excuses. Ask yourself where they come from. Often it’s that you are afraid to speak up. Once you realize that source of discomfort is not in the audience or anyone else’s judgments but inside you, you can take charge of it. You can say to yourself: “I am going to face my fear . . . and give that speech even though I’m nervous.”

Was I nervous when I played my violin to audiences as a teenager? Absolutely. I rarely remember a time when I didn’t have the butterflies. Was I nervous when I went on stage as a university lecturer in front of hundreds of undergrads? Absolutely. But I did it anyway, knowing that I was afraid. This same pattern continued even when I became head of a firm that teaches executives to speak. The confidence I now have on stage has come from facing my fear head on and accepting that giving speeches may not feel great–but I need to do it anyway.

Fear can be your enemy, but it can also be your friend. Why? Because the butterflies can lead you to prepare well.