Reverse-Gender Catcalling Fails To Produce The Intended Response In This Funny, Sad Experiment

Catcalling is never funny. Okay, it almost was when it consisted of these bros being tricked into catcalling their own mothers. (Paging Dr. Oedipus!) In just about any other circumstance, though, it’s only sobering and mortifying to hear of women harassed on the street by men with more confidence than cognitive function. A new video featuring reverse-gender catcalling manages to be funny, however, even though the reaction does not inspire a lot of confidence in humanity.

“I want to destroy your dick,” SJ Son whispers into the ear of an unknown man as she walks by. She and her compatriot Ginny Leise have decided to turn the tables on men with a very specific brand of catcalling that they’ve dubbed Drive-by Street Harassment. This is when a man will run up on a woman who is just trying to make it through the day relatively unscathed, whisper something disgusting in her ear, and run away like a coward. In a promo video for their monthly live show The Shame Game, the two comedians went to Bryant Park in New York to DSH some dudes and see how they like it. Unfortunately, they seemed to like it a lot.





If the goal of the experiment was to make men feel the weird combination of creeped-out and ashamed that comes with everyday objectification, then the experiment failed. Instead, these fellas look flattered and expectant. You can practically see them plotting the nearest route to the cheapest hotel. It seems that even when they flip the script and become the aggressors, women never seem to “win” at street harassment. (The only one who wins is Maximilian Erectus, the patron saint of scumbags who I just made up.)