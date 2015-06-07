London Commuters Get A Jurassic Surprise At The Train Station

Your head’s still a bit foggy after catching the early train in from Twickenham and that third coffee hasn’t quite kicked in yet. You’re basically on autopilot getting off the train and into the salmon run of fellow Londoners rushing the morning current in Waterloo station. And then you find yourself face to face with a sign that says, “Danger! Predatory Livestock.” Say what now?

Universal Pictures decided to introduce Londoners to the dinosaur transportation methods of Jurassic World’s fictional InGen Technologies by dropping a dino-shipping container in the middle of one of the city’s busiest train stations.

The not-so subtle marketing stunt got some tyrannosaurus-sized attention almost immediately, across social media and on reddit.





The only disappointment is there wasn’t some kind of raptor-ized devil baby lurking within.