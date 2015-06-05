Tumblr To Launch New Q&A Platform

As its parent company is busy shutting down some of its platforms, blogging and social media site Tumblr is gearing up to launch a new feature that will showcase its most significant users ( see: Beyoncé ) by making them available for questions from the site’s loyal fan base of an estimated 30-50 million active users.

Set to debut on Monday, the first round of interviews on the aptly named Answer Time will feature everyone from Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards and children’s author Lois Lowry to rapper Vic Mensa and Tumblr founder David Karp. Two days prior to the Q&A, featured interviewees will open their blog’s built-in “Ask” boxes to field questions from anyone using the site.

Answer Time is not Tumblr’s first foray into social media-based Q&As. In the past, the site hosted a popular “Dashboard Confessions” series, featuring interviews with a host of musicians and bands, including Passion Pit, A$AP Rocky, and John Stamos while some esteemed users, like the White House, have used the site to connect with Tumblr’s mostly young, mostly liberal, and mostly socially engaged user base.

“Our vision for Answer Time is to give awesomely creative people a place where they can connect with their curious fans and answer questions in a way that is as direct and honest as if you are talking with a friend,” said Danielle Strle, Tumblr’s director of Culture and Trends, in a press release.

In many ways, the program will also function as Tumblr’s answer to Reddit’s own highly successful Ask Me Anything program, which has welcomed everyone from scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson to comedian Jerry Seinfeld, proving that social media sites are a worthy alternative to more traditional media and ways of engaging with fans.

Answer Time kicks off this Monday at 3 p.m. EST with an interview featuring pop-punk band Fall Out Boy.