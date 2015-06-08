Airbnb Design Head On Why Designers And MBAs Make Perfect Power Combos

Doreen Lorenzo: What do you think influenced your career path and becoming a designer? Katie Dill: Growing up my sister and I were chopping wood, helping to build the extension on the house, taking down trees, driving cars when we were nine years old, and just playing outside in the Adirondacks, making things, like forts and whatever would come to us. And so it was very hands-on—if you see a problem, fix it. I think that kind of approach took me onto the design route, which is all about problem solving and making things.

Product design is historically a male-dominated field, but today it’s brimming with talented and ambitious women. In the coming months I’ll be profiling 21st-century women like me who have built—or are building—careers in the design industry. I’ll share their stories about how they are evolving design practice through their unique perspectives on art, culture, technology, and business. — Doreen Lorenzo , former president of frog and Quirky

I’d never even heard of the profession of design, outside of interior design. I studied history in college, because I wanted to know why things are the way they are, and graduated looking to try to understand my next step. While I was studying abroad in Florence I fell in love with architecture, so I started to explore that as a career, speaking to several different architects, trying to learn how they got into it and what they did. That’s when I realized it probably would not be a good profession for someone as impatient as me.

My roommate recommended I talk to industrial designers, and when I did, I realized it sounded like a dream job come true. I applied to school and was accepted at Art Center College of Design. I studied industrial design and did a study abroad at a business school, INSEAD in Singapore, and then did several internships that took me further into the business world.

I saw how MBA students would tackle problems a designer could tackle, but in a different way. And I saw their way of thinking versus our way of thinking, and how together we could do something really great. That energized me to unite the fields. Because it’s not enough to just imagine a beautiful thing. It’s all about: how does that thing fit in the larger ecosystem? What’s the impact going to be on the community? What’s the impact going to be on the business?

Later when I went to work at frog design, I came in as what they called a design analyst. And I started doing more interaction work, and more design strategy, leading design projects. And then from there, after five years at frog, I was leading teams and building teams. Now my design project at Airbnb in many ways is helping to design the team that creates all of our digital products.

You’ve worked both on the agency side and on the business side. From your perspective, what’s the difference?

On the agency side, there’s a diversity of work, there’s the ability to think, sometimes, really big blue-sky, and come in with fresh eyes to offer advice to a company, where sometimes they’re so entrenched in their day-to-day work that they’re not able to see it. Your job is to bring them around to it. It is about inspiration. You’re not doing it for them. It doesn’t make for sustainable change if you come in and just design it for them. Later on, they need to own it and embrace it and make changes themselves.

Of course, when you’re in-house, you’re on the other side of that coin. You are entrenched in the details, and you’re very close to your users. You’re the team that’s going to be there to start it and finish it. When I joined Airbnb a little over a year ago, there was that click that went off in my head that was like, “Oh, this is why it’s different.” And I just felt this overwhelming and exciting sense of responsibility that, yeah, it’s on us to come up with big ideas and it’s on us to see it through. If it doesn’t get done, it’s no one’s fault but ours.