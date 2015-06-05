Today in Tabs Quiz: Fusion or Go.com?

In January of 1999, Disney, ABC, ESPN, and search company Infoseek launched a joint venture called Go.com. Go.com was a “portal,” or base url where a lot of different companies would dump a lot of different services that had nothing much in common in an effort to confuse internet users into staying within a single overall website. Go.com was Disney’s attempt to compete with the portal giants of the time; primarily Yahoo, AOL, and Microsoft’s MSN. Go.com never had a clear focus or offered anything particularly distinctive to users, who largely found it loathsome but difficult to avoid. In 2000, Disney lost a $21.5 million lawsuit to the paid listings service GoTo.com over a similarity between the two sites logos. And in 2001, Disney fired the roughly 400 Go.com employees, switched to GoTo.com as the provider of search results for the now-zombie site, thereby earning revenue from the company it was also paying a settlement out to. Disney ultimately took a loss of close to $900 million on Go.com, although the site still kind of exists, vestigially .

In May of 2012, Disney, ABC, and Univision launched a joint venture called Fusion. Fusion was initially a cable channel aimed at snake people, although it has since ramified into any number of notional internet projects, both text and post-text. As we learned this week, it appears that so far people are staying away in droves, but Fusion remains optimistic.

Today in Tabs’s Vice President of Historical Content Research Jessie Guy-Ryan donned her sludge diving gear and dredged up a lot of Go.com tabs from yesteryear, and together we made you this Very Special Tabs Quiz. As time’s flat circle rolls along, crushing everything beneath it, can you tell which quotes were from then, and which are from now?