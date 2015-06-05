Yahoo Will Shut Down Its Maps, Other Sites This Month

It’s difficult to recall a time when Yahoo’s Maps platform was the dominant navigational tool. So difficult in fact, that the struggling company is willing to admit that maintaining the tool as well as its Mail, Pipes, and other platforms are no longer worth the time and energy.

“At Yahoo, we continue to focus on our key product pillars: search, communications and digital content,” wrote Chief Architect Amotz Maimon in a company blog post published yesterday. “Part of that focus includes taking a hard look at our existing products and services, and ensuring our resources are spent smartly and with a clear purpose. Ultimately, we want to provide you with the best products, platforms, and experiences possible.”

Details of this month’s shutdown include no longer supporting Yahoo Mail on the built-in Mail app on iOS 5, the complete closure of Yahoo Maps and Yahoo Philippines, the shuttering of Yahoo Music in France and Canada and Yahoo Movies in Spain, and the discontinuation of Yahoo TV and Autos in the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy. In early July, Yahoo Singapore’s Entertainment platform will go offline.

In Fast Company’s May 2015 cover story on the tech company, CEO Marissa Mayer admitted that the company is focusing less on its many, many platforms and more on developing video, native advertising, social media, and its highly successful mobile business, which generated $1.2 billion in revenue for the company last year.

“We had to build that—the people, the core competencies, the product base, the users, the traffic, and that revenue—from scratch,” said Mayer. “[And] my responsibility is to build for our shareholders the strongest, most future-leaning, fastest-growing Yahoo that I can.”