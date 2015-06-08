Soak Up The Sun In A Beach Chair That Riffs On A Rietveld Classic

In their Einhoven furniture company Mal , Bob Copray, and Niels Wildenberg revisit icons of the past and place them in a new context for today.

Case in point: the Clap beach lounge, which riffs on Gerrit Rietveld’s c. 1917 Red Blue chair. Now all you sun-worshipping design buffs can recline on a perch befitting your penchant for classics.





A 3-D interpretation of de Stijl—an early 20th-century Dutch movement known for rationality and using straight lines, primary colors, rectangles, and cubes—Rietveld’s chair deploys simple forms and basic colors. The original was made from wood and has fairly simple construction to make mass production a cinch. (If you think it looks eerily like a 3-D Mondrian, you’re not far off—the painter was a practitioner of de Stijl.)

Mal’s version remains faithful to the hues and geometry of the 1917 design, but thankfully takes some liberties: in lieu of a hard wood seat, the Clap has a comfy sling made from heavy-duty canvas. It’s available for $659 from mal-furniture.com.

[via Moco Loco]