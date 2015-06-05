Microsoft’s Follow-Up To Viral Age-Guessing Tool: A Twin Detector

A Microsoft website called “How Old Do I Look?” went viral last month, mostly because its attempts to guess peoples’ ages from photographs was sometimes so wildly off base that people immediately began sharing their hilarious results (as well as results from uploaded pics of celebrities, animated characters, and inanimate objects). Now, a Microsoft developer has released another tool, based on the same machine-learning algorithms, that rates how similar or different any two people look.

“Twins or Not?,” created by Microsoft developer Mat Velloso, asks visitors to upload two photos, and then ranks their facial similarity as a percentage, from 0% to 100%. I uploaded photos of Pope Francis and the High Sparrow, a religious leader from Game of Thrones (played by actor Jonathan Pryce), and got the result, “Twin score: 90%, you two are definitely related.”





Read more about the tool at Velloso’s blog, or try it for yourself here.