The Right Way To Say Thanks After An Interview

You had the interview. You’re pretty sure you aced it. Now it’s just a matter of waiting for the offer, right? Wrong.

According to Kim Isaacs, Monster Résumé Expert, most applicants don’t follow up with a thank-you letter. “Even if you think an offer is in the bag, you can always improve your chances of getting the job if you send a thank-you letter,” Isaacs writes.But it’s not enough to whip out a card or an email and consider it done. There’s an art to expressing thanks after an interview that can boost your chances of being considered for the job.

Consider this draft of a note that Donna Svei, veteran recruiter and résumé expert of the AvidCareerist, recently got from a client who was looking for feedback before she sent it.

Hi [Name],

I’m so grateful for your generosity this morning in spending time speaking with me and sharing your insights about the new position on your team. Thank you.

Near the end of our talk, I mentioned my excitement about having a chance to help create systems and processes that will allow [Company Name] to better manage [the challenge] and seize opportunities. I hope I’ve also conveyed well to everyone on the team my eagerness to receive your/their mentorship, on [Company Name’s] culture and how to succeed as [Position Title]. There’s nothing I’d rather do with this next chapter of my [position type] career than serve one company in such depth that I become woven into its fabric. It’s plain to see you are on that path and enjoying it very much. Meeting you and hearing your story affirmed my decision to make this jump.

Whatever happens, let’s please keep in touch!

Regards,

[Name]

P.S. See attached photos of dogs.

Though brief (not a bad thing in an age of dwindling attention spans), Svei says the client hit several key points with her note, namely:

Illustrated soft skills such as self-motivation and commitment

Built on the newly established rapport with the hiring manager

Touched on a shared interest

Svei says this client got the job.

Before you press send (or lick the envelope closed), experts recommend that you take a second or third look at what you have–just to be sure you are cementing a good impression.