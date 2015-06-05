At The DARPA Challenge, May The Best Robot Win

With those words from Gill Pratt, the program manager of the DARPA Robotics Challenge, the final round of the three-year competition to crown the human/robot team best able to respond to a man-made or natural disaster were under way.

Today and tomorrow, 24 teams from six countries will be competing for a $2 million top prize and, more importantly of course, the opportunity to revolutionize how the world responds to disasters.

Starting with the challenge’s kickoff in October of 2012, dozens of teams from industry and academia set out on the long path to this week’s finals. In the end, just 24 teams made the grade, and over the course of the next two days, one will emerge as the champion.

Over the years, DARPA–the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency–has pioneered navigation technology like GPS, stealth technology, and even the Internet. Now, said the agency’s director, Arati Prabhakar, “it’s our turn to step up to the plate.”

DARPA Director Arati Prabhakar

Added Prabhakar, “Yesterday, we lived in a world where robots lived in a constrained environment….Tomorrow, robots will work with us to do the hard work in disaster relief [and] open this path into a future where humans can be part of a team we form to deal with dynamic, shifting environments we deal with every day.”

Pratt, who conceived of the challenge, said he was inspired by the inability of robots to successfully release pressure valves in the Fukushima nuclear plant following the earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan in 2011. The pressure that built up inside the facility led to explosions, “and that area continues to be a no-man’s land today, [which] had a profound effect on many of us at DARPA, including me.”