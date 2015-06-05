Google Surprisingly Contrite In New Interview About Europe Anti-Trust Case

Google, which has been the subject of an anti-trust investigation in Europe since April, is now taking a surprisingly contrite stance. In an interview with Politico, Google’s European chief executive, Matt Brittin, said, “We don’t always get it right. We understand that people here [in Europe] are not the same in their attitudes to everything as people in America.”

The European Commission officially opened an investigation into Google over potential anti-competitive practices in April 2015, which included how Google ranks its own shopping services in search results and how it bundles its own products into the Android mobile operating system. Shortly after officials announced the investigation, Google published two blog posts defending its practices.

Now, however, the company seems to admit that it may have crossed some lines in the European Union. “We just didn’t have the people on the ground to be able to have some of those conversations as we grew,” Brittin said, acknowledging that in Europe, Google has too long seemed “like a West Coast-driven, liberal values thing.”

