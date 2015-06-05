Food-Obsessed Stop Motion Wizard PES Returns With Mussels From Muscle Beach

Innovative chefs strive to look at food in brave new ways, but hopefully none of them model their culinary gaze after PES . The acclaimed video artist’s work always features highly inedible everyday objects subbing in for foods they vaguely resemble. His latest work is less a sumptuous feast than a refreshing snack–and it’s the product of an unlikely sponsorship.

PES is at his best when he’s got a lot to work with. The possibilities offered by a submarine sandwich, for instance, inspire him to dig deep and discover how playing cards resemble lunch meat. It’s anybody’s guess how the folks at Lipton Iced Tea decided their product was right for PESification–it’s a brown-ish liquid, you do the food-math–but the resulting ad relies on a dish that goes well with the drink. Synergy!





The premise of the video is that PES is meeting friends for a summer potluck, and he needs to pick up his portion of the dinner: mussels. What better place to find mussels than Muscle Beach? Some of PES’s signature substitutions follow, and it’s as amusing as it is brief. When you have an innovative video chef like this guy preparing your dish, though, you kinda just want him to go all out.