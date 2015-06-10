How To Keep “Work Housekeeping” From Taking Over Your Life

You do your best to delegate. Yet into every job, some work housekeeping (answering emails, organizing meeting times, booking conference rooms) must fall. This “administrivia” can eat up vast quantities of time and energy if you’re not careful. Most people want to spend less time and energy on these things, while still getting them done in a timely fashion.

So should you do a little bit at a time regularly, to stay on top of it, or save it up and do it all at once?

These are really two different schools of thought, and they extend to activities beyond administrivia. On the home front, some people like to do chores such as a load of laundry daily so they never have to spend a whole Saturday washing and folding. Others think the definition of hell would be doing laundry every single day.

Here’s how to figure out the best approach for you for all of that work housekeeping that never seems to go away.

Since people have different temperaments, the answer to the administrivia question is: “It depends.” But after talking to the experts, I have a few guidelines.

First, ask yourself this: How much control do I have over my schedule?

If you have near complete control, then feel free to save up your paperwork so you minimize the mental transaction costs of getting in and out of housekeeping mode. Laura Stack, a productivity speaker and author, says, “Personally, I think a month ahead for administrivia. I identify a day where I know I’ll be in the office (versus flying or speaking) and set it aside for administration: the day-to-day operational activities that don’t directly add to my bottom line but must be done to support the business. I schedule three to four conference calls with clients, book my travel, design handouts, and create PowerPoint slides for the upcoming month.” If you can’t do it once a month, try once a week, ideally during a low-energy time, like Friday afternoon, when you’re not about to do deep thinking.