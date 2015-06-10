Could Sharing Your Job Be The Solution To Burnout?

Laurie Cremona and Elaine Miller have shared the same job for 10 years. It started when Laurie was working at BEA Systems prior to its acquisition by Oracle, where she says she worked “24/7.”

“My nanny was sending me messages saying, ‘Your kids miss you,’” she recalls.

She needed to cut back, and recalled Miller from a previous work engagement. Cremona proposed a job-share arrangement. Miller had been in a previous job-sharing arrangement that was unsuccessful, so the two got together and had a long talk to work out the details of how to make this one work. It was so successful that they were recruited as a pair and now run job-sharing consultancy Mission Job Share in Palo Alto, California. Their philosophy is that any job can be shared, she says.

Job sharing is “a little like a marriage,” says flexible-work consultant Pat Katepoo, founder of Work Options. You don’t have to be best friends, but you do have to at least like each other, she says. If you’re cutting back to spend more time with family or pursue other interests, your coworker should have a healthy respect for that, she says.

Giselle Kovary, managing partner at performance management and training firm n-gen People Performance, says it’s important to have similar levels of experience, too. If one person is more adept than the other, coworkers may wait to work with the more-skilled member of the partnership, or the more-skilled person might always be cleaning up messes the other has made.

And don’t be tempted to choose someone just like you. Cremona says the arrangement she has with Miller has worked for so long and across so many different positions because they both have different strengths that work together. Cremona has a strong creative side, while Miller’s strength is in execution and attention to detail. However, they both share a commitment to doing what it takes to get the job done well, she says.

“I think the key to a good job share is that you think the other person is going to do a better job than you,” she says. That type of expectation makes you bring your A-game to the partnership.