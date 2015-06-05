advertisement
Watch The First Music Video For Awreeoh From “Dope,” Written And Produced By Pharrell

By Dan Solomon1 minute Read

Despite the obvious dearth of dinosaurs, scarcity of superheroes, and paucity of planet-shaking threats, Rick Famuyiwa’s Dope has somehow become one of the buzziest movies of the summer. That’s probably half counter-programming–we don’t get to see too many stories about self-described geeky black kids who play punk rock music–and half the fact that the handful of big names that are involved–namely Pharrell and A$AP Rocky–are superstars in their fields. And all of those things come together in the music video for “Don’t Get Deleted,” the first single from Dope‘s Pharrell-curated soundtrack.

The video opens with the characters from the movie setting up a GoPro-enabled drone as they disappointedly prepare to film their band, Awreeoh, playing a show to an empty park. After some tech wizardry from a friend of the group deletes the social media accounts of all of the people in the area and replaces them with a message reading “Go To The Park,” though, the band hops to life. The song itself is endlessly catchy, which makes sense–it was written and produced by Pharrell himself, who knows a thing or two about writing catchy songs–and it works as both a music video and a promo for the movie, which is a nice spot to occupy. As fictional bands go, we’re ready for Awreeoh to take their place alongside The Wonders, Morris Day & The Time, and Sex Bob-omb as fake bands we’ll spend a fair amount of real time listening to.


