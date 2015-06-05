Tweeting Potholes, Superheroes Of Sleep: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Hey, quick, name the Top 5 best bed commercials of all time. Yes, five. Okay, okay, three. How about a Top 3? Still, no? Alright, one. The best. Name the best bed commercial ever. . . annnd nothing. Like trying to name the greatest Limp Bizkit song.

The best bed commercial in recent memory is, of course, from Ikea but now BeautyRest has stepped up, up and away from the chorus of soft music and coil tech to actually entertain and engage us. It’s a bit disorienting, to be honest, but the fact we’ve been saved from yet another round of yawn-inducing ads almost makes us want to go spray some champagne.

Keep reading for more about the new BeautyRest work and the rest of our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: A recruitment campaign that allowed people to talk to four different enlisted members of the armed forces via live video, while they were on-duty.

Who: DDB Stockholm, Swedish Armed Forces

Why We Care: Committing to the military is a bit more intense than a civilian job, but how much can you actually learn about it from adrenaline-pumped ads that are more like action movie than real life? By getting real members of the armed forces to answer questions, the organization automatically establishes a sense of trust and transparency with potential recruits.

What: The first ad campaign for the General Mills-owned cereal brand since it returned to grocery aisles five months ago following a consumer drive to bring it back after a nine-year absence.

Who: General Mills, McCann

Why We Care: Soap opera absurdity is just that much better when it involves expressionless dolls and delicious cereal.

What: A haunting, 360-degree virtual reality film that immerses viewers into the life of a Kenyan child slave.

Who: Terre des Homes, Revolver Amsterdam, The Ambassadors

Why We Care: Last year the organization memorably raised awareness of child sex tourism with the award-winning “Sweetie,” and this year it uses the concept of seeing is believing to tell a heartbreaking story that goes further than statistics and numbers ever could to open our eyes to a serious issue.

What: A hilarious demonstrations of what the brand’s beds—and the superior sleep they produce—can do for you.

Who: Simmons BeautyRest, Kbs New York

Why We Care: Mattresses never represented the most exciting advertising cateogry. But here, the brand eschews the usual coil tech talk to serve up some solid laughs with barely a bed in sight.