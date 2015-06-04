Today in Tabs: The Union Forever

Everyone’s still talking about Entourage, but I can’t stop thinking about the Brian Wilson biopic Love & Mercy, which comes out this Friday. I’m pretty excited.

See, I love The Beach Boys. I love their silly, throwaway surf and car ditties, and the beautiful weirdness of Van Dyke Parks, and the more political Jack Rieley years. I loved them when I was 6, and–plagued by either undiagnosed childhood depression or just some serious emo feels–I would play alone at the old grain elevator, rewinding my Walkman to listen to In My Room again and again and again. I love Bruce Johnston’s earnest critiques of the American Dream, and Dennis’s evolution from “the hot one” to a hoarse, alcoholic, hippie poet. My heart swells when I think of how ably Carl stepped up to lead after Brian’s breakdown, becoming a stellar songwriter and composer in his own right. I love Al, even when he just needs to syncopate, dammit.

Most of all, I love Brian. As my longstanding issues with mental illness started to hit me hard in my early twenties, his importance to me grew. I needed a lot, and his music always provided. He made me believe in the giddy possibility of love after heartbreak, and that something as corny as a children’s song could soften my hardened heart. He showed me that love could be quiet. He made me believe that not only could I make it through, I could make it good.

With his life, he made me see that sadness and optimism can live beside one another, and that as far gone as I thought I was, I had the ability to make it back. Comparing my relatively trivial issues to his, I began to have faith that I could come out the other side and remain kind. He helped me realize that I could find ways to work and create, even with my illness. And when I–still–worry that I’ll eventually have to tune out the world in order to survive, I can put on Love and Mercy, and believe, if only for three minutes at a time, that one can see the world for the garbage place it is and still, somehow, have hope.