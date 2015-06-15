Can This Startup Make The Ultimate Ethical T-Shirt?

It’s not a simple challenge. Growing cotton uses more pesticides than any other crop in the world, and processing the fabric typically involves dumping polluted wastewater into rivers. Garment factories are notorious for the type of negligence that led to the 2013 building collapse in Bangladesh and the death of over 1,000 people–all working on the latest fast fashion, likely to quickly fall apart and end up in a landfill.

A startup called Zady is trying to rethink the entire system and prove that it’s possible to do things differently.

“The bottom line of it all is that it’s really hard to un-know things once you discover them,” says Maxine Bedat, who co-founded Zady with Soraya Darabi. “That was kind of why we have ventured down this crazy but incredibly exciting path.”





Every step of the production process happens in the U.S., so the company can better track what’s happening–and rely on stricter U.S. regulations. Zady’s new T-shirt is made from cotton grown organically in Texas on farms that use compost as fertilizer and natural dips in temperature to kill bugs and defoliate the crops. The bales are sent to small towns in North Carolina–part of the last vestiges of the former American apparel industry–for spinning, knitting, and non-toxic dyeing. A worker-owned factory sews the shirt.

“It’s working entirely backwards from how the industry developed over the past 20 years,” says Bedat. “But as a result of going through the reverse process–starting with the farm and working our way forward–we actually were able to make not just a more sustainable product, but a better quality product.”

By working domestically, the brand can stay in better communication with the factories, and better monitor quality and design issues. They’re also automatically forced into long relationships with suppliers, since so few American apparel manufacturers are left.