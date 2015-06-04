Design Students Make Cool New Products Out Of Old KLM Airplane Interiors

KLM is completely overhauling its business class sections with the help of renowned designer Hella Jongerius and in the process has designed a creative way to dispatch with its old materials.

The airline and agency DDB & Tribal Amsterdam came up with the “Plane to Product” project, asking design students at the Design Academy Eindhoven to use the materials from its old business class–seats, seat covers, seatbelts, screens, everything–to create new travel products. The students came up with a wide variety of weird and wonderful ideas, including slippers for the plane, travel bags that also act as pillows, and more. The top eight designs have been chosen to go on display at Amsterdam department store Bijenkorf until June 15, and could potentially be made and sold by the airline.



