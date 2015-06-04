Apples To Apples Is Coming To iPhones

Parents of the world, you have a new diversion tool for long road trips: Classic children’s game Apples to Apples is being ported to iOS as a free download. Mattel’s app made it to the iTunes store today, making silly comparisons available to all.

The popular game’s real-life iteration involves selecting cards from a hand that best describe a card read by the game’s judge. Mattel’s app will allow for play with friends or strangers around the world, and offers themed decks for animals, dessert, geography, and several other subjects.

Mattel’s official launch follows the creation of several clone apps based on Apples to Apples, and its dirty cousin Cards Against Humanity, such as Manslaughter and Blanks.

[via Engadget]