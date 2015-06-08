Why This Company Is Paying An Intern To Live With The Amish And Wrestle An Alligator

Riding a bull and running a Tough Mudder don’t seem like résumé boosters, but for the global communications firm Golin , these unusual real-world experiences are the makings of an innovative employee.

“The young generation coming out of college have student loans and pressure from their parents to get a job, but what they don’t have is life experiences,” says CEO Fred Cook. “They’re under the impression that if they follow a strict path one step at a time, they’ll get the perfect job on the day that they graduate. But when you follow the straight and narrow, you miss out on opportunities you’d have if you took a more interesting route.”

That’s why Golin launched an “Unternship” program as part of its entry-level recruiting. In the form of a contest, they asked college students to explain what they would do with a paid summer internship that allowed them to travel and gain unique experiences anywhere in the U.S.–except inside an office.

The idea came from Cook’s book, Improvise: Unconventional Career Advice From an Unlikely CEO, which chronicles his unique career path that included working as a chauffeur, junior high teacher, tour guide, rock band agent, and doorman. When a Golin executive confided in Cook after reading his book that she never would have hired him based on his résumé, the company realized it could be missing out on talented people.

The program was launched in October 2014 at a Public Relations Society of America convention where Cook was speaking to college students. “When I showed them the slide about becoming an Untern, the room broke out into applause,” he says. “I knew we were on to something.”

Several hundred students applied, and the top three finalists were brought to the company’s Chicago office and issued a challenge: With $40 and a video crew, go into the city and have an unlikely experience. The winner was Akinbola Richardson, a 22-year-old graduate of Howard University, who rose to the challenge by spending his time panhandling with a homeless man and driving a taxi around Chicago.

“I believe if you want to know a city, there are two groups of people you must talk to: the homeless and taxi drivers,” says Richardson. “They are the individuals who breathe and feel the heartbeat of a city, because they are constantly immersed in it.”