Craftsman Tools And U.S. Veterans Group Celebrate Father’s Day With Film Series

As several recent powerful PSA campaigns have reminded us , the transition back home from life at war can be a service person’s biggest challenge. A 2013 Department of Veterans Affairs report that 22 U.S. military veterans commit suicide every day.





A new series of short films profiles four of the happier vet stories. Craftsman, with Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) and military lifestyle and entertainment brand We Are The Mighty, introduce us to artist Poto Leifi, proud dad Adam Renteria, yoga instructor Mikal Vega, and avid sailor Ronnie Simpson.

As part of the campaign, Craftsman will donate $250,000 to IAVA, and from May 25 through July 4, will donate an additional $1 for every new follower on Instagram.