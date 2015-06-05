The Way To Get Around Persistent VC Bias To Get Funding

Bias among male investors is a much discussed reason for the fact that less than 10% of venture-backed companies are led by women. But it doesn’t make good business sense, because women-led, venture-backed companies than those with men at the helm, according to research from Babson College.

But new research suggests there may be a workaround to that persistent mind-set. The study, titled “Gender and venture capital decision-making: The effects of technical background and social capital on entrepreneurial evaluations,” found that there is indeed bias against women, particularly those without a technical degree, but a close connection to a VC can make a difference.

The researchers posit that other studies have focused on supply and demand using statistics to parse out how personality and career history plays into bias. This team actually simulated funding decisions by venture capitalists for men and women entrepreneurs who differ in technical background and social ties.

Here’s how it went down.

After an initial series of focus groups with Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and VCs to learn about the pitching process, the research team brought together a group of 114 participants who weren’t VCs–they were male MBA students recruited from the Stanford Graduate School of Business Entrepreneur Club. The research team believed that the group had been trained in the VC process and had access to Silicon Valley networks. The reason the group was all male was because the team was unable to recruit enough female club members to reach an adequate sample size.

Participants were told that they had to evaluate business plans that had already been vetted by a Silicon Valley VC firm, and those who were able to match the evaluation of the VCs by reading a summary of the plan and answering a questionnaire would get paid $15 instead of the $5 base pay for taking part in the study.