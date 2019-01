Anthony Kulkamp Dias treated doctors at Our Lady of Conception hospital in Tubarão, Brazil, to a very unusual concert: the 33-year-old sang and played his guitar while undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.

The surgeons allowed Dias to play in order to safely map his brain in an awake state to avoid damaging any neural functions. Dias’s set list included “Yesterday” by the Beatles, Brazilian folk songs, and even a song he wrote for his son.