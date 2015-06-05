Meet The Last “Class” Of Thiel Fellows, The Genius Kids Who Skip College And Build Startups

Every year since 2011, the libertarian billionaire and Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel has awarded $100,000 each to 20 talented teenagers who skip college and work on businesses instead. The fellowship promotes Thiel’s belief that the higher education system is broken and a waste of time and money for most students.

In its fifth year, the fellowship is maturing. The Thiel Foundation is implementing two major changes: It will fund up to 30 students a year who are 22 or younger (rather than 20), and it will now accept rolling applications, “decoupling” the program from the regular academic school year so there’s no longer specific cohorts. Jack Abraham, executive director for the foundation, says the goal is to encourage even seniors in college to dropout if they have a good idea. “Startup ideas are fleeting,” says Abraham, noting that if Mark Zuckerberg hadn’t left Harvard and waited to launch Facebook, he might not be where he is today.

Compared to the fellowship’s early days, there’s much less need to convince the growing throngs of entrepreneurial teenagers that it’s a big leap to forgo a degree (especially with the piles of VC cash available). The fellowship received a record 2,800 applications. “There’s a fever for entrepreneurship across the country,” he says. “That’s inspiring more and more people to look into this as a real path.”

Abraham says the applications are also getting more sophisticated from earlier years. All of the winners have already gone ahead and founded their own companies–examples include genetics testing firm Ranomics, apartment rental app HomeSwipe, media technology startup Fresco News, and even a logistics software platform Foxtrot Systems. The 80 current and former Thiel Fellows have already gone on to raise $142 million in venture capital and generate $41 million in revenue, the foundation says.

The fellowship has been criticized for lack of gender diversity before, and that’s not improved much, though it is bringing in more international diversity, including the first fellow from Mexico. This year’s class includes five women, about the same as last year and the year before. It’s also important to note that many experts disagree with Thiel’s mission to encourage students to not go to college–even Bill Gates, one of the most famous dropouts of all. They say that while the decision works out for a rare few, for most, college is the surest path to career success.

You can read more about this year’s class below. Try not to feel too old while you do.

Caroline Beckman (20, Sacramento, CA):

Caroline is co-founder of Nomva, a health food company that makes 100% organic fruit and vegetable snacks powered by immune-boosting and digestion-supporting probiotics. Nomva expects to launch in California retail stores and online nationwide this summer. Caroline is also a founding member and VP of Special Projects at Suja Juice, the nation’s leading organic and cold-pressed juice brand.