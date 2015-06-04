Watch The Trailer For The Epic, Sword-Swinging Adaptation Of “Macbeth” Starring Michael Fassbender

There’ve been games of thrones long before Game Of Thrones, and the endless cultural appetite for stories that involve witches, political intrigue, bloody swordplay, and terse, macho catchphrases like “I am in blood stepp’d in so far” is something that no one understood better than Shakespeare. And the connection between currently popular stories involving would-be kings and the Bard of Avon seems very much rooted in the forthcoming big-screen adaptation of Macbeth, if the new film’s trailer is any indication.

Studiocanal’s new take on one of the darkest and most enduring of Shakespeare’s works stars Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, and it seems to be going hard after the sort of moviegoers who say things like “I don’t like Shakespeare”–the emphasis here is on the epic scope of the clashing forces who seek the crown, with an occasional nod to the fact that many people like to look at Michael Fassbender when he’s not wearing a shirt. Here’s hoping that this adaptation of the text–which is famously cursed–works out better for director Justin Kurzel than 2001’s Scotland, PA or 2006’s Macbeth worked out for the directors of those films, neither of whom directed another feature after daring to take on the story of Shakespeare’s doomed king. Spooky, for sure, but the current global interest in tragic stories of ambitious kings and queens and the fact that Cottilard and Fassbender are legit movie stars might spare this incarnation of the Scottish Play (don’t say its name!) from the curse.



