YouTube Artist Plays And Remixes 25 Ad Jingles That Will Be Stuck In Your Head All Day

This is either the kind of thing that surprises and delights you . . . or makes you want to light your face on fire so the sounds of your own screams will finally drown out the insanely catchy jinglefest burrowed into your brain.

Not only has YouTube artist Grant Woolard played and remixed 25 famous commercial jingles, he did it by playing the keyboard with the products the jingles were advertising in the first place. Old Spice mixed with McDonald’s, mixed with Spaghetti-O’s, Meow Mix, and Rice-A-Roni? Maybe Demolition Man was right about the future after all.