Watch The Broadway Casts Of “The Lion King” And “Aladdin” In “Pitch Perfect”-Style Airport Sing-Off

This is probably the only time you would wish for your flight to be delayed.

While on their way to Orlando this past Sunday, the casts of The Lion King and Aladdin were delayed at LaGuardia Airport in New York City for six hours due to bad weather. In an effort to boost the morale of their fellow passengers, not to mention sneak in a quick vocal warm-up, the Broadway cast members belted out hits from their shows in a sing-off for the ages–there’s even a freestyle rap from Genie in the mix.





But this isn’t the first time passersby have been treated to a Broadway performance: The Lion King cast has given impromptu shows on the subway…

…and during a flight to Australia. At this point, you don’t even need to buy a ticket to their show–just find their travel schedule and wait for the magic to happen.