Gawker Staff Votes To Unionize In Groundbreaking Move For New Media

Call it an historic moment for labor unions: Gawker Media has become the first online-only media outlet to organize.

The company’s editorial staff voted yesterday on whether or not they wanted to be represented by the Writer’s Guild of America, East (WGAE).

According to Gawker’s report, the votes–which were cast electronically and tallied by VoteNet, an independent online voting system–resulted in a majority (75%) calling for unionization. Out of 118 eligible voters, 107 voted.

The motivation to organize Gawker Media (including staff writers for Jezebel, Deadspin, Gizmodo, and other sites under the banner) was simple, according to a post by Gawker’s longest tenured writer, Hamilton Nolan.

Nolan writes that every company could use a union, harkening back to his coverage of Wisconsin governor Scott Walker’s campaign to eliminate public sector unions in 2012. Now he says it’s an imperative for the media company. “A union is the only real mechanism that exists to represent the interests of employees in a company. A union is also the only real mechanism that enables employees to join together to bargain collectively, rather than as a bunch of separate, powerless entities.”

Though Nolan says that Gawker is “well run and pays competitive salaries,” there are still issues to address. Namely: “We would like to ensure that things like pay and raises are set in a fair, transparent, and unbiased way. We would like to have some basic mechanism for giving employees a voice in the decisions that affect all of us here.”

Following the results of the vote, the Gawker staff still has to form a committee, determine exactly what to bargain for, and negotiate a contract. They’ll also have to pay union dues as is customary.