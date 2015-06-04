See Decades Of Brand Design History In Seconds Via These Trippy Logo GIFs

You know how if you’re around someone who loses (or gains) a huge amount of weight over a long period of time, you don’t really notice how dramatic the change is, compared to when you don’t see your buddy for a year and he walks in the room 50 lbs thinner? It also works with balding and self-tanning. “How did I never really notice you were orange?”
That’s why these GIFs, created by Zing, chronicling the evolution of major global brand logos are a bit surprising. Sure, UPS was founded in 1907 so it’s reasonable that would be a pretty dramatic makeover, but even relatively young brands like Google have changed pretty dramatically right in front of our face.