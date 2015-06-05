advertisement
You’re Not A Micromanager, Are You?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Is there anything worse than being micromanaged? We can think of one thing–finding out that you yourself have turned into a micromanager. It’s a thin line between being in control and being controlling, and we are here to help you find out. Watch the above video, and feel free to send it to anyone that you think might need it.

