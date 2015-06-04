advertisement
Make Your Day As Productive As Possible With These Tips From History’s Most Productive People

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Do you want to have the most productive day ever? Then take the advice from some of history’s most productive people, like Ernest Hemingway, Roald Dahl, Socrates—oh, and the person who only invented electricity, Benjamin Franklin. Watch the video above, then be on your way to creating your own masterpiece!

