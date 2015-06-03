One Startup’s Plan To Scour The Dark Web For Stolen Credit Cards

A new startup says it can identify when information stolen from companies hits the hidden criminal websites known as the Dark Web. Baltimore-based Terbium Labs , formed by a group of cybersecurity and intelligence veterans, is targeting a very specific market: companies spooked by the massive leaking of data that happened at Sony and Target.

In an email sent to Fast Company, the company cited the hacks of AdultFriendFinder, Sony, Target, Anthem, JP Morgan, and Home Depot as an example of why its product matters. Called Matchlight, it scours Dark Web sites for proprietary data belonging to their clients, and instantly notifies them.

The company’s CEO, Danny Rogers, said in a press release that “Matchlight illuminates the Dark Web and gives organizations the power to immediately counter data theft quickly and affordably. Protecting the enterprise perimeter from outside threats is no longer a viable security defense.”

Terbium’s model is centered around “digital fingerprinting” of sensitive information by customers; Terbium does not receive access to any sensitive files. The company claims its platform identified within seconds 30,000 new stolen credit cards and 6,000 hacked email addresses for sale on Dark Web sites.