Analog Confessions Of YouTube Star iJustine

But when a social media celebrity writes an old-fashioned, dead-tree memoir–as Justine Ezarik, better known as iJustine–has just done, the script is flipped. Ezarik wound up writing a sort of work of investigative journalism about herself by digging into a morass of tweets, photos, and videos to help remind herself who she is.

In an even more bizarre inversion, at one point in our interview, iJustine goes off the record to discuss something published in her book. It becomes clear that she views her print memoir as something of an appendix to her identity, a safe backwater where she could confess things she would prefer that her digital-only audience not know. iJustine, an Analog Memoir, hit stores this past Tuesday. Fast Company caught up with Ezarik to learn more about this new media star’s foray into a more traditional medium.





After years as a social media celebrity, what was it like writing a book?

After so many years of doing so much online, I began to think, “You know what, I’ll just save that story for the book.” It got to the point where I was tweeting things, but that wasn’t really what was going on. I’d tweet, “Wow, what a great day,” but that was the day my tires got stolen from my garage. I originally thought of calling the book Behind the Tweets, or Tweets I Never Sent.

I’m guessing this is the longest-form writing you’ve done.

A paragraph is at least five tweets.

The challenges of writing a book are very different from writing a blog or tweets. I’ve been writing a blog since I was in the 6th grade, so I had this style of writing that was definitely not proper for writing a book. At first, when I started writing the book, everything sort of ended up as 140 characters, and then I’d hit return. Basically I was writing the book in tweet form. The people around me started to read it, and they’d say, “Justine, just want to let you know . . . a paragraph is at least five tweets.”