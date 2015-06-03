advertisement
World’s Most Famous Life Coach Shia LaBeouf As You’ve Never Seen Him Before

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

It started as an art project. Became a global meme. Then: James Franco. And now, Shia LaBeouf visits Fast Company‘s office (sort of), for the most motivational Most Wonderful Thing of the Week ever. Watch the above video, to see how everyone’s favorite lunatic celeb can scare you into greater productivity, too.

