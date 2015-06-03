Apple Recalls Some Beats Speakers Due To Fire Risk

Apple and Beats are dealing with a rare quality control issue, and Beats customers might have to return their speaker to the store soon. Apple is recalling the Pill XL Bluetooth speaker , because of a risk that batteries may overheat and catch fire.

The Pill XL went to market in late 2013, before the speaker company was acquired by Apple. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately 222,000 of the speakers have been sold in the United States, and approximately 11,000 in Canada.

Publicists at Apple said those who return the speakers can receive an Apple Store credit, or an electronic payment of $325.

Apple’s last recall also involved batteries; due to issues with short battery life, Apple offered replacements of iPhone 5 batteries to customers dealing with problems.