Wikileaks Will Offer $100,000 To Anyone Who Leaks The Trans-Pacific Partnership

Last month the U.S. Senate voted on a bill that gives President Obama the authority to unilaterally negotiate the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement and present to Congress for a straight up or down vote. The House is expected to vote on a similar bill this month.

The potential agreement is controversial. But what’s worse is the entire public debate is based on very little information: The full text has been kept a secret by the White House and Congress.

The only concrete details known of the TPP have come from leaks. Based on the little that has come out, critics believe the TPP would encourage Internet Service Providers to become Internet police, make corporate whistleblowing a crime, reduce access to generic drugs, and hamper innovation by limiting fair use.

Wikileaks wants there to be more leaks. The organization just announced that it is fundraising to offer a $100,000 “prize” to anyone who leaks the 26 still-secret chapters of the TPP. In less than a day, the campaign has already raised over $36,000.

If you don’t have any money to pitch in, there’s also a petition to your representative in the House, urging them not to give the President “fast track” authority.